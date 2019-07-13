Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Pegasystems (PEGA) Position; Mastercard (MA) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Its Position by $4.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 22,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 466,696 shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 105,577 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,355 shares. 17,160 were accumulated by Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited. Davenport Co Limited Company reported 349,991 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.63% or 39,399 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 1.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 917,319 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Lc. Hong Kong-based Central Asset & Mgmt (Hk) Limited has invested 1.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Keybank National Association Oh reported 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 3,551 were reported by Homrich Berg. Daiwa Group Inc Inc accumulated 55,529 shares. Jlb Assocs invested in 5.05% or 101,697 shares. Moreover, Cap Ca has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bryn Mawr Communications reported 110,116 shares stake. 91,820 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $313,752 activity. Shares for $81,673 were sold by Trefler Leon. STILLWELL KENNETH sold $147,134 worth of stock or 2,600 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.31M shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $111.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.