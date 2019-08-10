Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Its Radware LTD (RDWR) Position; Huntsman (HUN)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Huntsman Corp (HUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 156 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 137 sold and reduced stakes in Huntsman Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 165.57 million shares, down from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Huntsman Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 100 Increased: 104 New Position: 52.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Radware Ltd (RDWR) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 622,978 shares as Radware Ltd (RDWR)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 4.27 million shares with $111.65 million value, up from 3.65M last quarter. Radware Ltd now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 168,004 shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 2.31 million shares to 3.26 million valued at $111.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 77,200 shares and now owns 42,800 shares. Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was reduced too.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 10.27% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation for 494,953 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 396,181 shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sir Capital Management L.P. has 3.37% invested in the company for 817,389 shares. The Missouri-based Towle & Co has invested 3.06% in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

The stock decreased 5.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 2.57 million shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500.