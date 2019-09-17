Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS) by $29.73 Million; Ametek (AME) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $324,000 as Share Value Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29M, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 126,224 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 453,247 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 281,167 shares to 16,825 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.83M shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 415,178 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $45.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 8,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).