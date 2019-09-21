Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position by $4.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Rignet (RNET) Position by $5.15 Million; Market Value Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4.02 million shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 514,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 317,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 831,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 77,515 shares traded or 46.05% up from the average. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 62,046 shares to 548,500 shares, valued at $83.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

