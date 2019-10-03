Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS); Highvista Strategies Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) Lowered by $5.18 Million as Stock Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 143,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 90,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 234,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 2.69M shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 14/03/2018 – Bridge Medicines Accepts Novel Small Molecule Targeting Basal Cell Carcinoma As First Drug Candidate for Development; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO MDCO.O – APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29M, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 192,881 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Q2 Winners of Channel Partner Awards – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Varonis Is Changing Its Business Model – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces â€œPartners in Excellenceâ€ Channel Award Winners – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varonis Systems Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Run Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 8.19% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 28,354 shares. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 10,424 shares. Cadian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 989,553 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 94 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 57,185 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 96,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tremblant Cap Group Incorporated has invested 1.5% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Menta Llc invested 0.29% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bamco New York owns 50,000 shares. Next Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 7 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 186,941 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma accumulated 109,603 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 281,167 shares to 16,825 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 475,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,169 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why The Medicines Company Shares Jumped 13.8% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Shares Rise as The Medicines Company Reports Positive Topline Results from Two Phase 3 Cholesterol Trials – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medicines Co (MDCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Medicines Company Surges on Positive Drug Trial Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 666,246 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.01% or 1,991 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc invested in 8,519 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 54,570 shares. Moreover, Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 15,957 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 137,350 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd owns 92,500 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 1,414 shares. 683 Capital Ltd Liability reported 215,000 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 29,673 shares. Balyasny Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 129,837 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd accumulated 0% or 960 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 23,909 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 50 shares.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.