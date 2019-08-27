Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Position in Radware LTD (RDWR); As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Market Value Rose, Holder Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Position

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 135,923 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 146,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 1.40 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 20/03/2018 – BHP IRON ORE PRESIDENT EDGAR BASTO SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company's stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65 million, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 80,261 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Radware Ltd (RDWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Gained 87% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares to 928,933 shares, valued at $225.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.