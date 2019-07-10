Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Its Position in Pegasystems (PEGA) by $38.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Partner Fund Management LP Holding In Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Was Raised

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 37,878 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04 million, up from 262,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $297.98. About 152,814 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $313,752 activity. $147,134 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was sold by STILLWELL KENNETH. $81,673 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares were sold by Trefler Leon.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 517,097 shares to 705,444 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pega Launches Real-Time AI Connectors for Pega AI Software – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Jump More Than 1% to Begin the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence Enters 3D CAD Software Market With Clarity 3D Solver – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

