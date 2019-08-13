Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $22.80 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Position in Sealed Air New (SEE) Upped as Valuation Declined

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 107.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 788,863 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.21. About 785,571 shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,800 shares to 19,400 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 167,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,250 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares to 417,000 shares, valued at $69.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 7,658 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 184 shares. Qs Invsts Lc, a New York-based fund reported 900 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 58,000 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.63% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Manhattan Communications accumulated 600 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.55M shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.86% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 52,439 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.04% or 932 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 50,575 shares.