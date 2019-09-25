Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $16.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fmr Lifted Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.50 million, up from 417,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $181.69. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 13/04/2018 – ‘No doubt’ other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 07/03/2018 – Facebook looks for a musical boost

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 42,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 21.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578.03 million, up from 21.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 1.15M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 116,760 are held by Mufg Americas. L S Advsr accumulated 1.46% or 57,414 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 39,016 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management reported 139,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Group Lc stated it has 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson Co accumulated 39,352 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 14.89 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com reported 21,239 shares. Wade G W & invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Mgmt LP reported 18,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 684,900 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 1.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Facebook Says CTRL-Labs Acquisition Could ‘Change The Way We Connect’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $56.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.83M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 21,530 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 149 shares. American International Grp Inc Inc has 66,993 shares. Great Point Prtnrs Limited holds 1.50M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 107,900 shares. Qvt Finance LP has 0.11% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 19,613 shares. Opus Point Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Prudential Financial Inc holds 214,804 shares. 1.90 million were reported by D E Shaw And Co Inc. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 18,927 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 14,526 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 246,376 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 9.51M shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Acadia Pharma (ACAD) Reports Publication of Positive Phase 2 CLARITY Results for Pimavanserin as Adjunctive Treatment for Patients with MDD – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia’s Future Continues To Brighten – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 09/09: (ACAD) (CYOU) (FNMA) Higher; (NTRP) (FRED) (PAYS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.