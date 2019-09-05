Cadian Capital Management LP Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Water Island Capital Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Boosted by $596,502

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 11.50M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co holds 1.67% or 36,187 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.54% or 108,790 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 26,214 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 139 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,100 shares. 17,375 are owned by Haverford. The Washington-based Harbour Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.24% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 0.53% or 33,228 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,574 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 19,146 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mngmt Lc holds 1.77% or 30,400 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 47.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $111.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).