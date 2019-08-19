Cadian Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA) as Stock Price Rose; Regent Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by $636,025

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 48,375 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $244.75. About 1.14M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares to 46,206 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 136,891 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) Ltd holds 4.45% or 3.41M shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sanders Limited invested in 3.67% or 3.08M shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,524 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 20,952 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,958 were accumulated by Df Dent Communications. Glenmede Trust Na reported 594,769 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First National Bank holds 6,465 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 616 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank accumulated 0.18% or 1,337 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 1.2% or 4.81 million shares in its portfolio. 84,131 were accumulated by Mai.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 97,168 shares. 4,100 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 3,670 shares. Verition Fund Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,111 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 8,263 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 24,398 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 6,914 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 73,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 7,109 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 414,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 700,975 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 267,787 shares. 6,452 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.42% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).