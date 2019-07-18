Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Cut Ventas (VTR) Stake

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 17.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 8,900 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 41,692 shares with $2.66M value, down from 50,592 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 583,259 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 41.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31 million shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 3.26 million shares with $111.95M value, down from 5.57 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $12.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 559,489 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of VTR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VTR in report on Friday, March 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) stake by 8,244 shares to 52,031 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 34,100 shares and now owns 107,227 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Finance Svcs has 0.39% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 3,155 shares. Rampart Investment Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cleararc owns 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 8,639 shares. 31,999 were accumulated by Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 3,138 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 194,483 shares. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cibc World Markets reported 47,166 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Com reported 64,258 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 291,928 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 0.01% or 26,074 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 5,387 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CAFARO DEBRA A also sold $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.