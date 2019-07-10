Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $25.99 Million; Market Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.24 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54 million, down from 27.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 3.76 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 748,621 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M on Tuesday, January 22. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.83 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 965 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 3,547 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc holds 0.05% or 4,029 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Grp reported 24,608 shares. Financial Mngmt Inc reported 356 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% or 1,284 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 1,708 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Park Corp Oh holds 0.05% or 3,929 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 14.05 million shares. Inv House Ltd Com invested in 0.27% or 9,955 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.03% or 200 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 19,737 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,679 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 15,721 shares to 18,197 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. The insider Ryan Jeffrey Miles sold 127,194 shares worth $549,478.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on August, 7. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.06M for 52.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt reported 1.03M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 33,340 were accumulated by Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co has invested 2.48% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tiger Legatus Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 4.99% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 140,111 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com invested in 114,954 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 11,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity owns 225,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).