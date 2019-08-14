Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Cut Ingersoll (IR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 70,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.16M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 320,958 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51M, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $180.58. About 8.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And Improperly Using More Than 71 Million User; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIVACY COMMISSIONER OPENS FORMAL INVESTIGATION IN TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER DATA BREACH; 27/03/2018 – Maryland AG: Attorney General Frosh Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook – 3/26/2018; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 483,412 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $145.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 540,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 3.74M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 121,545 shares. Eastern National Bank holds 0.13% or 17,399 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invests has 2,227 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Art Advisors has 23,002 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Axa owns 185,473 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,200 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company reported 0.84% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Kanawha Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0.01% or 694 shares. Headinvest Llc owns 2,335 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.13 million shares. Hl Service Ltd has 6,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 2,551 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,458 shares. Platinum Investment Limited accumulated 2.18M shares or 8.54% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 120,988 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us has 232,881 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Co invested in 7.76M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 504,486 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,986 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 458,065 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn stated it has 227,000 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Investment Management holds 289,680 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,050 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.27 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).