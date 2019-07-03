Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position by $35.69 Million; Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $6.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 116,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.66 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.37M, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51 million, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8.84 million shares. Bellecapital Int Limited, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,246 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Murphy Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,171 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 32,336 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 1,655 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.55% or 2.05M shares. Creative Planning holds 0.52% or 861,515 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport & Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 27,658 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 141,371 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. The California-based Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.61% or 258,000 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Communications has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.66 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $141.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regent Limited Liability Company has 1.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.14% or 51,022 shares in its portfolio. 229,341 are owned by Edgemoor Advisors. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 52,409 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability invested in 78,504 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 147,638 shares. West Coast Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 14,313 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,710 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj Co owns 4,620 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 76,622 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability has 36,725 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,715 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 64,969 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $76.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 20,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).