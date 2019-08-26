Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Radware LTD (RDWR) by $16.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Allstate Boosted Stake

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 622,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.65M, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 97,054 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 181.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 15,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,814 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Secures Cyber Defense Deal With Major Online Gaming Company – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect 10% Gains Ahead For FITE – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Launches Cloud Workload Protection Service Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 77,200 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $50.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 517,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,444 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 100,456 shares to 17,390 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 124,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,430 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.