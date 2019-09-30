Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Drexel Morgan & Company Lifted Its Stake

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 389,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.62 million, up from 928,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.6. About 632,880 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 4.28M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.04% or 6.98M shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hussman Strategic Incorporated reported 35,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 681 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 6,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 94,916 were accumulated by Winslow Asset. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 112.66 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr Inc stated it has 132,320 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 133,409 shares. American National Registered Advisor holds 0.26% or 11,442 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Phocas Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Eck Associate reported 0.85% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $56.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 281,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,825 shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).