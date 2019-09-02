Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised By $38.25 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake; Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Metlife (MET) Position

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 88.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 48,300 shares with $2.06M value, down from 418,464 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $40.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 4.22 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET)

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 37.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 588,389 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 2.17 million shares with $141.13 million value, up from 1.58 million last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 251,667 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 41,685 shares. Raymond James has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Herald Inv Limited holds 335,300 shares. Paloma Prtn owns 11,184 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 31,389 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Com stated it has 4,308 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 114,052 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 71,782 shares. Invesco Limited has 1.10 million shares. 2,519 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,109 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Spotify Technology S A stake by 171,000 shares to 1.16M valued at $161.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 1.73M shares and now owns 565,000 shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was reduced too.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 48,000 shares to 63,000 valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) stake by 34,758 shares and now owns 448,350 shares. Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank holds 0% or 150 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 14,843 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blume Management holds 2.51% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 112,529 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd reported 166,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 23,397 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Co reported 25,400 shares. Blackrock holds 0.14% or 71.43M shares in its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.98% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.07 million shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 1.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.24 million shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 700 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 150,549 shares. Ally Financial stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.87% above currents $44.3 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.