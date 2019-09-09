Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, Holder United Asset Strategies Lowered Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 202,995 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J owns 38,366 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 1,750 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.84% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.02% stake. Duncker Streett has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 122,030 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Services has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,375 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc invested in 5,302 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrow Financial owns 9,047 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 127,462 shares. Tctc Limited Com holds 20,203 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First City Management has invested 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alphaone Investment Ltd Llc has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 15,773 shares to 119,391 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 19,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $939.14 million for 16.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited reported 18,996 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 8,575 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fiera Capital holds 44,521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 166,027 were reported by Bankshares Of America De. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,500 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 282,654 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Lc owns 353,579 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1.08 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs owns 50 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 41,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Herald Invest reported 335,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 26,387 shares or 0% of the stock.

