Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Pegasystems (PEGA) Position by $49.56 Million; Stock Price Rose; Ubs Oconnor Increased Position in Herbalif (Call) (HLF) as Share Value Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 698,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.91M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 143,543 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Herbalif (Call) (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.00 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Herbalif (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 908,651 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl (NYSE:RPM) by 170,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $26.28B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Put) (HYG) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Square I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,000 shares to 148,459 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.