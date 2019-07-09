Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $18.42 Million; Stock Declined; Discovery Capital Management Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $49.27 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 673,337 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31 million, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 1.80 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 198.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.64% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 75,000 shares. 1St Source Bancorp reported 2,665 shares. Prelude Ltd Llc holds 671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 42,240 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Northern Corp accumulated 1.16M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 577,200 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.04% or 7,311 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 302,509 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 30,579 shares. 256,542 were reported by Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bowen Hanes & Company has 115,003 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 148,737 are owned by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M worth of stock.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.73 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Double Downgrade Hurting Caterpillar’s Stock – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Should Caterpillar Get More Credit for Its Q1 Report? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 85,854 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. 17,500 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 210 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Anchor Advsr Ltd owns 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,680 shares. 48,105 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 1,886 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1,636 are held by Asset Mgmt. Cumberland Advsr Inc accumulated 3,550 shares or 0.17% of the stock. First Personal Financial Services has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,084 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tru Inv Advsrs invested in 11,080 shares or 1.77% of the stock.