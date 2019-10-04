Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA) by $49.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; U S Silica Hldgs (Call) (SLCA) Shareholder Walleye Trading Decreased Holding by $314,400

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 698,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.91 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 64,827 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (Call) (SLCA) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $547,000, down from 69,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 201,990 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 153,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 634,575 are held by Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,552 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,402 shares. 57,493 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Comm Mn. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 143,384 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,608 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 21,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tpg Group Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 29,124 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 21,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 449 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 8,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 488,739 shares to 5.64 million shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

