Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) SI Increased By 5.54%

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) had an increase of 5.54% in short interest. CHK's SI was 215.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.54% from 204.60 million shares previously. With 46.30M avg volume, 5 days are for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)'s short sellers to cover CHK's short positions. The stock increased 19.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 218.34 million shares traded or 323.80% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 48.83% above currents $2.13 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $1.6 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2.7500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CHK in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chesapeake's Flashing Warning Sign – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Chesapeake Energy Stock Anticipates Armageddon – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Chesapeake to issue 250M-plus shares in exchange for preferred stock, debt – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Chesapeake: Do Not Try To Catch This Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) stake by 329,800 shares to 350,000 valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 83,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was raised too.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq" published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq" on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Sarepta selloff an attractive entry – Nomura – Seeking Alpha" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "We See Opportunity In Sarepta – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $267 highest and $16500 lowest target. $199’s average target is 129.55% above currents $86.69 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 18 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Needham. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 20. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform”. Janney Capital maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Janney Capital has “Buy” rating and $17500 target.

