Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Zynga (ZNGA) by $7.37 Million as Stock Rose; Broadview Advisors Holding in Kennametal (KMT) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66 million, down from 22.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.13 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 475.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 143,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 173,757 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 30,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 822,632 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 178,915 shares to 50,925 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 122,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,250 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

