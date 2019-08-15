Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Holding; Monetary Management Group Has Lifted Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $323,900

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) stake by 16.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 2.81 million shares with $75.60 million value, down from 3.37M last quarter. Electronics For Imaging Inc now has $1.60B valuation. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 2,050 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 31,960 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 29,910 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $116.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC analyst charged with insider trading over EFII deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Electronics for Imaging (EFII) Announces Completion of Acquisition by an Affiliate of Siris Capital – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 466,763 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company has 84,960 shares. Citigroup invested in 29,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 17,015 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,562 shares. Needham Mngmt Limited Com has 226,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Geode Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,508 shares. 128,557 were accumulated by D E Shaw. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 10,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 348,079 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 9.55% above currents $36.97 stock price. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Loop Capital downgraded Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Management holds 3,150 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 9,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Grimes & Co Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,639 shares. Montecito Financial Bank And stated it has 8,917 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs has 39,916 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Montag A & Assocs has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,363 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,320 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 19,872 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 72,356 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 7,469 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.04% or 558 shares. Cap Investment Lc has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chesley Taft Lc reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,559 shares. Cincinnati Corp accumulated 837,500 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 17,042 shares to 19,479 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 2,940 shares and now owns 9,902 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.