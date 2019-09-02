Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding; Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,029 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 13,144 shares with $7.50 million value, down from 14,173 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 41.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31 million shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 3.26 million shares with $111.95 million value, down from 5.57 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.86M for 25.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 329,000 shares to 610,546 valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) stake by 143,887 shares and now owns 5.15 million shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 22.64% above currents $37.1 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 17.93% above currents $511.34 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63 million for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 23.