Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $84.58 Million as Stock Declined; Hexcel (HXL) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93M, down from 6.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 580,951 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 72,070 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 80,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 172,749 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.67 million for 23.38 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.