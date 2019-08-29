Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $78.42 Million; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Bislett Management Has Lifted Holding

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 1.21M shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 861,125 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GTT -45% on worst day in seven years – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In OASM, ACRS, GTT or JE To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why GTT Communications Is Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $152.46M for 19.26 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $130.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).