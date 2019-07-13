Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Facebook (FB) Stake; Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 123.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 2,125 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 3,840 shares with $674,000 value, up from 1,715 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.08 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 34.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 417,000 shares with $69.51M value, down from 632,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $584.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Silicon Valley Rep. Aggressively Questions Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 09/03/2018 – Facebook forges music deal with Warner

Among 4 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 14 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Friday, January 25. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). City Communication Fl has invested 0.22% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 11,854 shares. 3,766 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. 169,331 are held by Huntington Fincl Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 400,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated accumulated 481,724 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 82,232 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.07% or 106,202 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Syntal Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.2% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Corporation has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 12,579 are held by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co. Page Arthur B invested in 13,274 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $187 target in Monday, March 18 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $200 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. M Partners maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding stated it has 504,486 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP holds 77,903 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 34,310 shares. St Johns Ltd Llc owns 6,212 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. S&Co stated it has 18,199 shares. 359,501 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 1,368 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 317,180 shares. 9,000 were reported by Harvey Management Incorporated. 5,822 are held by Merriman Wealth Management Lc. Winfield Associates stated it has 7,270 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Finance holds 1.3% or 4.68 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.