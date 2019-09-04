Cadian Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Pegasystems (PEGA); Aviva Plc Trimmed Its Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake as Stock Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.16. About 357,751 shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 3.36M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,914 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 71,782 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 5,001 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 233,021 shares. North Run Capital Lp has 5.91% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 142,500 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.06% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Tiaa Cref Lc owns 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 185,732 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.04% stake. Paloma Management reported 11,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 420 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Gam Ag owns 0.12% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 45,759 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 99,100 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.04% or 4,200 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 44,321 shares to 755,601 shares, valued at $50.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp Ne by 87,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

