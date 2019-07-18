Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Raised Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 29.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia acquired 58,784 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 5.99%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 257,934 shares with $13.74M value, up from 199,150 last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $64.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 325,433 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 123.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 235,000 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 425,700 shares with $41.36 million value, up from 190,700 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 201,386 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 31,342 shares to 23,244 valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) stake by 55,363 shares and now owns 1.66 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Is a Great Pick for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp to buy Scotiabank’s Puerto Rico operations, USVI branches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.15% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Citadel Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,838 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 31,832 shares. Stockbridge Lc holds 8.35% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2.33M shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 147,618 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.13M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 58,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 3,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 128,326 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 50,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Co accumulated 0.02% or 9,557 shares. Archon Prns Limited Co reported 84,500 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Instructure Inc stake by 517,097 shares to 705,444 valued at $33.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 39,000 shares and now owns 211,000 shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Guidewire Software had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs. PiperJaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Dentists Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Data Management and Analytics – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity. 20,000 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares with value of $1.76M were sold by Ryu Marcus.