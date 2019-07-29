Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Both Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 63 9.36 N/A 1.39 49.45 Veritone Inc. 7 4.10 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is $60.8, with potential downside of -19.47%. On the other hand, Veritone Inc.’s potential upside is 42.65% and its consensus price target is $10. Based on the results shown earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 29.4%. 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.2% of Veritone Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. was less bullish than Veritone Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.