Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.13 N/A 1.50 49.14 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.87 N/A 0.48 67.04

Table 1 demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Synaptics Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Cadence Design Systems Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. Its rival Synaptics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 4.52% at a $68.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential downside is -5.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cadence Design Systems Inc. looks more robust than Synaptics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synaptics Incorporated has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.