Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Both Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.42 N/A 1.50 49.14 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.55 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -10.00% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $63. Rosetta Stone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 42.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rosetta Stone Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.