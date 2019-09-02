Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.29 N/A 1.50 49.14 Instructure Inc. 43 6.44 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Instructure Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. Its rival Instructure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is $63, with potential downside of -8.00%. Competitively Instructure Inc. has an average price target of $56, with potential upside of 35.40%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.