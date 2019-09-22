Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Since Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.08 N/A 1.50 49.14 Domo Inc. 31 3.08 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. Its rival Domo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Domo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.77% and an $68.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Domo Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 40.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares and 93% of Domo Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Domo Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.