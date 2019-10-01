Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

As Application Software companies, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 2.95 275.45M 1.50 49.14 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 9 2.75 19.62M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cadence Design Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 407,169,253.51% 31.9% 17.2% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 213,492,927.09% -7.7% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ChannelAdvisor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 69.99% stronger performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.