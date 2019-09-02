Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.29 N/A 1.50 49.14 Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.7. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

$63 is Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.00%. Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 average price target and a 7.57% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arco Platform Limited is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 0% respectively. About 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Arco Platform Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.