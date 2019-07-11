Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

We are contrasting Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 60 9.60 N/A 1.39 49.45 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 113.57 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -19.44% at a $60.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0.49%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.