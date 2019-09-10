Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Since Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.30 N/A 1.50 49.14 Agilysys Inc. 22 4.49 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Agilysys Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Agilysys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Cadence Design Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Agilysys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has an average price target of $63, and a -7.91% downside potential. On the other hand, Agilysys Inc.’s potential downside is -0.97% and its average price target is $25.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Agilysys Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 78.3% respectively. 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Agilysys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.