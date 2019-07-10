Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Reaches $75.43 High on Jul, 10; Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted By $19.50 Million Its Visa (V) Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 52.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 125,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 365,000 shares with $57.01M value, up from 240,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $405.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 1.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation

The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $82.22 target or 9.00% above today’s $75.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $21.20 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $82.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.91 billion more. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 245,393 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. The insider RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34M.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 108,869 shares. Cls Invs Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Cap holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,104 shares. Rbo Lc has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blb&B Advsr Llc holds 67,935 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 29,864 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc reported 45 shares stake. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,441 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 527,433 shares. E&G Advsrs LP reported 6,808 shares. 14,444 were reported by Ghp Inv Advisors. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,675 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 34,211 shares. Freestone Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,171 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.42 million activity. 23,208 shares valued at $1.11M were sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P on Thursday, January 31. 50,000 shares valued at $2.50M were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B on Monday, February 4. Shares for $4.81 million were sold by TAN LIP BU on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cadence Design Systems, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 869,469 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 53,379 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 46,370 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.07% or 52,705 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 343,400 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 118,538 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 3.6% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Zacks Mgmt stated it has 70,530 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,950 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.02% or 67,847 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 6,163 shares.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.20 billion. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. It has a 53.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform.