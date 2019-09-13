Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.16 N/A 1.50 49.14 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.52 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a 1.28% upside potential and an average price target of $67. On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential downside is -4.15% and its consensus price target is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cadence Design Systems Inc. seems more appealing than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Design Systems Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 68.4% respectively. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has weaker performance than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.