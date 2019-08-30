Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Contrasting side by side

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 66 8.56 N/A 1.50 49.14 Stamps.com Inc. 69 1.91 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Stamps.com Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Design Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.72% and an $63 average target price. On the other hand, Stamps.com Inc.’s potential downside is -1.26% and its average target price is $64.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stamps.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Stamps.com Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 69.99% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Stamps.com Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.