Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 64 8.84 N/A 1.50 49.14 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.99 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. From a competition point of view, Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average price target is $60.8, while its potential downside is -14.69%. Competitively Mitek Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.83, with potential upside of 38.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mitek Systems Inc. looks more robust than Cadence Design Systems Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 62.1%. Insiders held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.