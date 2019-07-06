Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.90% 16.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. N/A 58 49.45 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

With average target price of $60.5, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a potential downside of -18.69%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cadence Design Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cadence Design Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s peers beat Cadence Design Systems Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.