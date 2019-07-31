Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.90% 16.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. N/A 63 49.45 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

With average price target of $60.8, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a potential downside of -19.51%. The rivals have a potential upside of 134.87%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Cadence Design Systems Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cadence Design Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.