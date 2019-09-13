Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Contrasting side by side

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 8.13 N/A 1.50 49.14 Dropbox Inc. 22 5.44 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cadence Design Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 2.23% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. with average price target of $67. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 7.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Dropbox Inc. appears more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Dropbox Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.