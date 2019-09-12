Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Increased Its Holding by $2.31 Million as Shares Rose; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holding Has Boosted by Credit Suisse Ag

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 21,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 198,204 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.93M, up from 176,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.2. About 182,517 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 47.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 32,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 102,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, up from 69,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 1.29M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15,726 shares to 12,799 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffinginc..

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 48,006 shares to 67,611 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,466 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

