Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Cut Stake; Lithia Motors (LAD) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 104.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 8,011 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 118,449 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD)

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 428,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35M, down from 435,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.29. About 740,044 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Jane Street Gp Lc holds 5,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Teton Advsr reported 26,250 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 56,562 were reported by Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 28 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 9,421 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 14,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 28,215 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Virtu Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,017 shares in its portfolio.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 21,671 shares to 8,043 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 4,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.03M for 50.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

