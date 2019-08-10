Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Its Holding; As Unum Group (UNM) Market Valuation Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Boosted Position

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 54.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 5,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 16,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 10,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 888,069 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Unum Group. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of its common stock – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,674 shares to 19,690 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,050 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets.

